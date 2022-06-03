Episode 318: Learning from failures

This week’s run time is 34:26.

WEEK IN REVIEW (8:00)

FEATURE

Making the most of missteps (25:15)

Highlights from the “Tried, Failed, Learned” session at Circularity 22, showcasing insights from circular economy initiatives that didn’t go quite as planned. The segment features Marissa McGowan, chief sustainability officer at L’Oreal North America; Jeffery Hogue, chief sustainability officer at Levi Strauss; and Jane Abernethy, chief sustainability officer at HumanScale.

*Music in this episode: Lee Rosevere: “And So Then,” “Introducing the Pre-Roll,” “Not My Problem” and “Let That Sink In.”

STAY CONNECTED

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? E-mail us at [email protected].