Episode 339: Politics, policy and COP27

This week’s run time is 36:40.
FEATURES
The international politics of climate (5:45)
BusinessGreen Editor in Chief James Murray reflects on the upcoming COP 27 gathering and weighs in on the climate priorities of the U.K.’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak.
A policy view from the Golden State (13:30)
California Sen. Scott Wiener, who represents District 11 in San Francisco, weighs in on the anti-ESG wave in certain red states, the retirement system’s role in sustainable finance and the state’s evolving climate priorities.
You have the right to a clean environment (18:45)
We chat with Maya van Rossum, a veteran environmentalist and founder of Green Amendments for the Generations, a national nonprofit that aims to encourage the passage of Green Amendments to the constitutions of every U.S. state.
*Music in this episode
Coma-Media: “Chill Abstract (Intention),” “Soft Beat.”
RomanBelov: “Spirit Blossom”
DayFox: “Weeknds”
Lee Rosevere: “Let That Sink In.”
STAY CONNECTED
To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? Email us at [email protected].
Source: GreenBiz