Episode 344: Sustainability professionals share hopes for 2023

This week’s run time is 32:23.

WEEK IN REVIEW (4:20)

YOUR HOPES FOR 2023 (20:15)

As the year winds down, we asked listeners to share 1-minute-long audiograms, answering the following question: “As a sustainability professional, what is your hope for 2023?” Tune in for the first installment of responses. The rest will be published Jan. 6.

David Antonioli, CEO of Verra — Clarity and integrity for carbon credits

Meredith Reisfield, director of sustainability policy and strategic partnerships at Indigo Ag — Speed and scale of action

Tricia Carey, chief commercial officer at Renewcell — Collaboration and circularity

Vidha Dixit, sustainability consultant with Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business — Consumer packaged goods company and the closed loop economy

Rachel Delacour, CEO and Cofounder at Sweep — Carbon data as as business transformation tool

Kevin Dole, senior sustainability advisor with Green Impact — Carbon software market maturation

Clare Gallagher, national sustainability manager at Built — Measuring embodied carbon

Sarah Reed, director of programs at the Electrification Coalition — Expansion of EV adoption

Jameson Hartman, vice president of RET Ventures — EV charging in low-income communities

Laura Zizzo, CEO and co-founder of Manifest Climate — Climate risk will become managed as a true business risk

Nora Lovell Marchant, vice president, global sustainability at American Express Global Business Travel — Make climate a CFO issue

