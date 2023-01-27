Episode 348: How Shopify shops for carbon removal tech

This week’s run time is 45:18. To download the free 2023 State of Green Business, referenced in this week’s chit-chat, click here.
WEEK IN REVIEW (8:45)
Why Shopify is paying a premium for carbon removal (21:00)
Stacy Kauk, head of sustainability for Shopify, chats about net-zero goals, the Scope 3 challenge and optimizing carbon removal investments for maximum impact. GreenBiz Senior Editor Jesse Klein reports.
Music in this episode
Coma Media: “Chill Abstract (Intention).”
Dayfox: “Sweet Love.”
Ashot-Damielyan-Composer: “Relaxed Vlog.”
Lee Rosevere: “Introducing the Pre-Roll,” “Let That Sink In.”
