Episode 349: Do you know your ‘climate fingerprint’?

This week’s run time is 34:34

WEEK IN REVIEW (3:55)

What’s your corporate ‘climate fingerprint’? (18:10)

Disclosures about GHG emissions, waste management and water consumption are table stakes in sustainability manifestos. But consumer products company Seventh Generation started a new dialogue last fall with the publication of its first Climate Fingerprints report, which examines other factors, such as the company’s banking relationships, philanthropy and PR/marketing relationships. Ashley Orgain, chief impact officer at Seventh Generation, discusses how the company hopes to shift the conversation.

Music in this episode

Coma Media: “Chill Abstract (Intention).”

Dayfox: “Sweet Love.”

Roman Belov: “Spirit Blossom.”

Lee Rosevere: “4th Ave. Walkup,” “Southside.”

STAY CONNECTED

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? Email us at [email protected].