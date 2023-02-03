Episode 349: Do you know your ‘climate fingerprint’?

This week’s run time is 34:34
WEEK IN REVIEW (3:55)
What’s your corporate ‘climate fingerprint’? (18:10)
Disclosures about GHG emissions, waste management and water consumption are table stakes in sustainability manifestos. But consumer products company Seventh Generation started a new dialogue last fall with the publication of its first Climate Fingerprints report, which examines other factors, such as the company’s banking relationships, philanthropy and PR/marketing relationships. Ashley Orgain, chief impact officer at Seventh Generation, discusses how the company hopes to shift the conversation.
Music in this episode
Coma Media: “Chill Abstract (Intention).”
Dayfox: “Sweet Love.”
Roman Belov: “Spirit Blossom.”
Lee Rosevere: “4th Ave. Walkup,” “Southside.”
STAY CONNECTED
To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? Email us at [email protected].
Source: GreenBiz