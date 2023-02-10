Episode 350: EU vs. IRA, recommerce vs. e-commerce

This week’s run time is 39:29.

WEEK IN REVIEW (7:00)

The blurring of recommerce and e-commerce (21:10)

Recommerce enabler Trove is used by the likes of Allbirds, Lululemon, Patagonia and REI to keep everything from shoes to tents in circulation. To catch up on its plans and expectations for 2023, we spoke with Andy Ruben, founder and executive chairman.

Music in this episode

Dayfox: “Sweet Love.”

Coma Media: “Chill Abstract (Intention).”

Ashot-Damielyan-Composer: “Relaxed Vlog.”

Lee Rosevere: “I’m Going for a Coffee,” “Let That Sink In.”

Catch the GreenBiz23 livestream

Can’t be with us in Scottsdale, Arizona? Watch a virtual version of the keynote program.

STAY CONNECTED

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? Email us at [email protected].