Episode 353: Blue states and ESG, Amazon’s bioplastics bet

This week’s run time is 33:28.

ON OUR MINDS (3:55)

Co-hosts Heather Clancy, editorial director, and Jesse Klein, senior editor, discuss the opportunity for blue states such as California and MIchigan to take the offensive in building strategies that position their economies to benefit from strong ESG policies.

FEATURED INTERVIEW (15:40)

Why Amazon is backing this female-led bioplastics startup

Amazon kicked off Women’s History Month this week with undisclosed investment in Genecis, a startup that’s turning organic waste into bioplastics. The venture is one of the first investments as part of the $50 million Female Founder Initiative, part of the Climate Pledge Fund. Luna Yu, CEO of Genecis, and Phoebe Wang, an investment partner and head of the Female Founder Initiative at Amazon, chat about the new relationship.

