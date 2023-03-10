Episode 354: Dark anniversaries, risky business

This week’s run time is 40:03.

ON OUR MINDS (4:00)

Co-hosts Joel Makower, co-founder and executive chair of GreenBiz, and Heather Clancy, editorial director, discuss the following stories:

FEATURED INTERVIEWS

Dark anniversaries (18:20)

James Murray, editor-in-chief of BusinessGreen in the U.K., takes stock of sustainability in Britain and the European Union as the war in the Ukraine moves into its second year and the world marks the three-year anniversary of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about risky business (28:30)

A conversation with David Carlin, head of climate risk and TCFD for the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative, on how his work with global banks and investors on best practices for managing and disclosing climate risk shifts in a new regulatory landscape

MUSIC IN THIS EPISODE

Coma Media: “Chill Abstract (Intention).”

Dayfox: “Sweet Love”

Lee Rosevere: “I’m Going for a Coffee,” “Quirky Small Town Characters,” “Let That Sink In.”

Coma Studio: “Soft Beat”

DON’T FORGET

Nominations for the 2023 GreenBiz 30 Under 30 list are open until March 31.

STAY CONNECTED

To make sure you don’t miss the newest episode of GreenBiz 350, subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Have a question or suggestion for a future segment? Email us at [email protected].