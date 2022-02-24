Equity Live: A short note about the ongoing situation in Ukraine

Hello friends, and welcome back to Equity, your podcast about the business of startups where we try our best to unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines with you.

Today we gathered to do our live show, something that was scheduled a long time ago. Obviously, the world’s condition has changed since. So, we sat down and tore up our notes doc and put most of the show on hold. What we wound up recording was short, and frankly a little bit raw and from the gut.

But it just didn’t feel right for us to sit and chit chat about funding rounds and executive shuffles when Russia is busy invading a democracy under false pretenses. TechCrunch has some notes on the situation for the tech world in Ukraine, which is worth a read.

That’s it from us. Equity will return in short order when we have our heads on straight. Hugs, and godspeed.