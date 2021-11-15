Equity Monday: Startups rush to announce news before holiday slowdown

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds, and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.

Tesla shares are off further this morning in the wake of declines following stock sales by Elon Musk. The company retains its $1 trillion market cap, per Yahoo Finance data, but is at risk of losing a comma if it keeps slipping.

Elsewhere in Big Tech, Microsoft is making Windows worse, while bitcoin gets an upgrade

On the startup front, we took a look at Writer.com, Zoomo and Rsquared.

Up ahead, we have the Braze, Usertesting and Sweetgreen IPOs. Nubank and Paytm are also in the queue.