Equity Monday: Y Combinator Demo Day Approaches

We are heading into a simply crazy week, so make sure that you keep Twitter pulled up as often as you can. Why?

This is Y Combinator Demo Day week, which means a zillion startups are going to be doing their best to make noise, stand out from their peers, and raise capital on uncapped notes sans discount. TechCrunch is going to be busy as bees tracking the accelerator cohort, and bringing our favorites to your ears and eyes.

The Chinese regulatory story continues, with new gaming restrictions and fresh warnings about anti-monopoly action coming this morning. As before, the news is moving stocks. And the gaming news underscores that the Chinese state is not too bothered about directly undercutting its private sector to meet government goals.

All that regulatory work is harming venture capital investment, it appears. Despite a rapid-fire July for Chinese startups, August is looking thinner from a foreign-investor perspective.

Vietcetera has raised new capital, along with Urbanbase. In India, Ola Electric is looking to raise a huge amount of capital, we report.

In public market news, Astra’s rocket didn’t go up high enough, so its shares are falling. And we are heading back into an IPO cycle, so get ready.

Alright! That’s our show! Let’s get to work!

