Equity Tuesday: What to make of the Microsoft-Blizzard deal

This is our Monday Tuesday show, our short ramp into the week where we talk about the larger picture to get our feet wet. We’re a day late due to an American holiday, and I can say later in the day with this thanks to my schedule. But, better late than never, here’s what we got into:

Yet another bad day for assets: Stocks around the world were broadly lower, with software shares taking yet another hit in the key US market.

Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion dollars. It’s a lot of money for a gaming studio that was so recently covered in, well, scandal? And really, does Microsoft need to get any bigger? Come on. It has already consumed several gaming companies, and is worth north of $2 trillion. At what point will regulators, you know, regulate?

Clockwise raises $45 million! This is a very neat round from a very cool company, which Aisha Malik covered for TechCrunch earlier today. Her post is here if you need more.

We’re back to our normal schedule starting tomorrow, now that the new year and holidays are behind us. To work!