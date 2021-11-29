Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives have become one of the most important ways organizations can provide value to stakeholders while making positive contributions to the global community. However, it’s not always obvious how to begin the ESG journey.
The Insight Report ESG Data: What Should You Collect and Why? examines what ESG is and what you need to do to understand your ESG obligations. You will learn about the following:
- Why ESG relies on high-quality data
- What data you need to collect for ESG
- The tools you need to manage successful ESG initiatives
Source: GreenBiz