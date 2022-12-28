ESG: Value Chain Considerations & Expectations

Date/Time: January 24, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Deconstructing your company’s ESG Goals to identify key performance indicators and setting milestones can be difficult. It requires the assistance of multiple stakeholders and departments to fully understand the problem, propose goals, and monitor progress towards them. Adding another layer of complexity is coordinating with stakeholders from outside of your organization, especially in the value chain.

Join ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier management, to hear the importance of tracking ESG metrics throughout the value chain, how to leverage technology to track progress and best practices on integrating ESG expectations across the organization.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the importance of tracking ESG metrics throughout the value chain

Identify potential obstacles and how to overcome them

Hear what best-in-class organizations expect from their contracts and suppliers

Learn how truly sustainable businesses account for all three components of ESG and include metrics for data tracking in each

Moderator:

John Davies, Senior VP, Senior Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Joe Schloesser, Vice President, ISN

Ryan Rodriguez, CSP, ISN

Waler Haug, Senior ESG Specialist, ISN

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.