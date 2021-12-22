EU to rule on planned Canadian investment in Spanish rooftop business

The flag of Spain.

Interested parties have until New Year’s Day to submit their thoughts about the proposed deal to the commission.

The European Commission is examining a planned investment by the newly-formed BGTF Renewable Holdings Ltd (UK) business unit owned by Canadian company Brookfield Asset Management Inc to acquire a slice of Spanish rooftop solar business Kishoa SL.

Kishoa, referred to as Powen in the notice published on the EU legal website today, is ultimately owned by Spanish steel company Acek Desarrollo y Gestión Industrial SL and by Spanish investors José and Rafael Benjumea, the brothers who founded clean power developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, which was sold to UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy in 2015.

The commission has invited comments on the proposed investment by Brookfield with submissions to be received by January 1.