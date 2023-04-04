European companies raise more than $25 million for heat pump development

UK-based Ideal Heating has announced plans for a new GBP 10 million ($12.5 million) heat pump R&D research center in Hull, England. Heat Transformers, meanwhile, said it has raised €15 million ($16.4 million) to accelerate heat pump deployment in the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Heating specialist Ideal Heating has submitted plans to the city council in Hull, England, for a new GBP 10 million research and development facility at its UK headquarters. The so-called UK Technology Center will develop and test low-carbon heating solutions such as air-source heat pumps.

The new R&D center will house test equipment and environmental chambers to simulate a range of climate conditions, including extremely cold temperatures, according to a statement by Ideal Heating. The research is expected to lead to the development of new heat pump solutions at Ideal Heating’s Hull factory.

The facilities will also include chambers to verify noise and vibration levels and extreme condition testing. The investment will expand Ideal Heating’s R&D workforce from 70 employees at present to around 100 people.

Separately, Dutch heat pump installer Heat Transformers has announced that it has secured €15 million in a Series A funding round to expand its services in the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The financing round was led by the global investment firm Energy Impact Partners (EIP).

Heat Transformers offers a digital platform that connects consumers to a network of heat pump manufacturers and installation services. It also offers maintenance and optimization services, as well as online monitoring. Its partners include Engie, Bosch, and dozens of local and national installers.

“The unprecedented demand for heat pumps in Europe is good news for the energy transition, security of supply and consumers,” said Matthias Dill, CEO of EIP Europe. “As the Netherlands paves the way for the heat pump market and Heat Transformers is a leading player there, it is perfectly placed to play a significant role in decarbonization of heat across the continent.”