European PV equipment makers pitch machines to US solar manufacturers

By Peter Moore on February 3, 2023

A $1 billion to $1.5 billion US market opportunity awaits PV equipment manufacturers through 2030, a McKinsey & Company consultant said at a recent event for potential equipment buyers and sellers in Washington, DC.

Image: Fraunhofer ISE

From pv magazine USA

Representatives of 13 European PV equipment makers, mostly from Germany, met with US solar manufacturers in a day-long conference and networking event this week in Washington, DC. VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment, a section of the VDMA trade group representing the machinery and equipment manufacturing industry in Germany and Europe, organized the event in cooperation with US institutions.

The meeting was designed “to matchmake between EU equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers expanding in the US,” said Michael Parr, executive director of the Ultra-Low Carbon Solar Alliance, an event co-sponsor.

Parr told the international gathering that with the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the United States is incentivizing, for the first time, both PV manufacturing and deployment, over “a clear 10-year runway.”

The US market opportunity for PV equipment manufacturers is $1 billion to 1.5 billion through 2030 for capital equipment alone, said Lawrence Heath, a consultant with McKinsey & Company. That projection is based on an assumption that the U.S. would add 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity by 2030, he said.

pv magazine

Peter Moore
