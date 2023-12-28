European research consortium aims to clear hurdles for BIPV adoption

A group of companies and research institutes are developing tools, technologies, and methods in a four-year project to promote building-integrated PV (BIPV), with the goal of clearing the path for mass deployment.

A dozen companies are taking part in Enabling Massive Integration of PV into Buildings and Infrastructure, a four-year initiative, dubbed MASS-IPV. The project was kicked off in November to improve the penetration of BIPV in the global solar market.

The researchers said that despite many years of development, BIPV is still a solar market niche, contributing only 7 GW to the overall cumulative installed PV capacity of 209 GW in Europe in 2022.

The project involves several work items, including installing BIPV systems at industrial, residential, offices, historical buildings, and a vertical sound barrier at four locations across Europe.

The companies involved include French building information modeling (BIM) software company Enerbim, Cyprus-based engineering company Stratagem Energy and Over Easy Solar, a Norwegian vertical PV for rooftop specialist. In addition, four Spanish companies are participating, namely Izpitek Solar, the aluminum manufacturer Acucoil, industrial design company Branka Solutions and BIPV solution developer Sunthalpy Engineering.

Also onboard are three Dutch companies, including publisher BIPV.world, Tulipps Solar, and circular materials platform provider Madaster Shared Services. In addition, Ticino-based PV Venetian blinds company iWin Innovative Windows and Silla Industries, an Italian electric mobility company, are participating.

The research teams and associations involved include the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) in Germany, Spanish groups Fundación Cidetec and Tecnalia Research & Innovation, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, the Italian Energy and Sustainable Development Association, the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI) and the German Federal Green Building Association.

The project received funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe program and is coordinated by Fraunhofer ISE. The total estimated cost of the project is €8.67 million ($9.6 million), with the European Union providing €7.19 million.