Europe’s largest CSP plant for self-consumption goes online in Spain

By Peter Moore on October 3, 2023
Heineken España and Engie España have commissioned a 30 MW concentrated solar power (CSP) plant in Seville, Spain, with 68 MWh of storage capacity, marking the inauguration of Europe’s largest concentrated solar power plant.

Image: Engie España

From pv magazine Spain

Heineken Spain and Engie España have inaugurated a 30 MW solar thermal plant in Seville, Spain. The project boasts a storage capacity of 68 MWh and is purportedly Europe’s largest industrial CSP facility.

The venture required a €21 million ($21.9 million) investment, co-financed with FEDER funds and managed by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE). Spanning 8 hectares, the plant is poised to slash the brewery’s factory fossil gas consumption by more than 60%.

The solar thermal plant involves the integration of thermodynamic concepts and CSP technology in an industrial facility. This effectively doubles the production capacity of superheated water for industrial use, enhancing energy reliability and availability. It also uses water as a heat transfer medium, eliminating the need for synthetic oils that could pose environmental risks.

Source: pv magazine

