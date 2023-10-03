Europe’s largest CSP plant for self-consumption goes online in Spain

Heineken Spain and Engie España have inaugurated a 30 MW solar thermal plant in Seville, Spain. The project boasts a storage capacity of 68 MWh and is purportedly Europe’s largest industrial CSP facility.

The venture required a €21 million ($21.9 million) investment, co-financed with FEDER funds and managed by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE). Spanning 8 hectares, the plant is poised to slash the brewery’s factory fossil gas consumption by more than 60%.