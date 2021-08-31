Extending ESG Best Practices Into the Supply Chain

Awareness on ESG issues has steadily grown over the decade. Consumers increasingly prefer a sustainable lifestyle and engage in sustainable activism. A global study by Unilever found 1 in 3 customers purchasing from brands with perceived social or environmental impact. In the age of social media, companies involved in ESG controversies are heavily prone to consumer backlash that could cost them millions.

According to the UN Global Compact, supply chain practices are the biggest roadblock to achieving sustainability, and hence require utmost executive and board commitment. Supply chains are a complex network of various tiers of suppliers that are heavily interdependent and interconnected. In large corporations, each supplier might require inputs from thousands of sub-tier suppliers. The more intricate a supply chain is, the more prone an organization is to uncertainties and hidden risks.

This white paper will explore: