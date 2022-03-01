Facebook and Instagram cut the reach of Russian state media

Meta confirmed Tuesday that it is limiting the spread of content shaped by the Russian government across its platforms. The company will suppress the algorothmic spread of content shared by Russian state-linked Facebook pages and Instagram accounts and downrank posts containing links to those outlets.

In a Twitter post, Meta Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher added that the company will begin attaching new labels to content linking to Russian state-affiliated outlets “in the days ahead” to provide users more context before they click through to those sites or share the links. The company also announced that it would make encrypted DMs available to Instagram users in Ukraine and Russia in light of the invasion.

3/ Links: We have also begun to demote posts with links to Russian state-controlled media websites on Facebook. In the days ahead, we will label these links so people who do see them will have context before clicking or sharing. We plan to take similar steps on Instagram as well. pic.twitter.com/CPgVLy1dP0 — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) March 1, 2022

On Monday, Meta limited access to Sputnik and RT, two of the most prominent Russian state media accounts, in Ukraine and the EU. Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, formerly a deputy prime minister in the UK, said the company received government requests to restrict the accounts, which it fulfilled due to the “exceptional nature” of the situation.

Meta’s move to restrict the reach of Russian government propaganda around the country’s invasion of Ukraine follow similar measures implemented by Twitter on Monday. The new limitations also follow the Russian government’s assertion last week that it would “partially restrict” access to Facebook in the country after the company added warning labels and fact-checking to content from Russian government-linked accounts.