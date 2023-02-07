Facebook rolls out new comment moderation tools for creators

Facebook announced today that it’s introducing more comment moderation tools and controls to make it easier for creators to manage conversations on the social network. Creators will now be able to search comments by keywords, including emojis, commenter names and dates, on their posts and take bulk actions, such as liking or hiding. These new tools will be available through the comments manager section in Facebook’s Professional Dashboard. Facebook says it’s announcing the feature today to mark Safer Internet Day.

The Meta-owned social media network is also rolling out moderation statistics in their Moderation Assist’s Activity Log. For context, Moderation Assist proactively moderate new comments on creators’ posts using criteria they set in advance. With this new addition, creators will be able to see statistics about certain things, such as the number of comments that were hidden in the past 30 days.

Creators can now also view what criteria are met for hiding comments with the inline comment preview and criteria tag in the activity log of Moderation Assist.

“Building tools that help keep creators and their communities safe is foundational to Facebook’s creator efforts, and we’ve continued to invest here,” said Bobby Marshall, the leader of Facebook’s creator safety programs, in a statement. “We recently expanded Moderation Assist and introduced a Creator Support Hub last year. Today’s updates enable creators to far more easily search comments – by keyword, date, emoji and more – and to take bulk actions around them, such as liking or hiding them. Our goal with these tools is to give creators the time back to do what they do best – create content and build their community.”

Meta says the roll out is part of its efforts to support creators and ensure that they can safely interact with their communities. Last year, the company expanded access to its live chat agent support to eligible creators and rolled out moderation features within professional mode. Meta says it’s focused on providing creators with more comment moderation tools and controls.