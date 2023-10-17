Fast Facts: NASA’s Psyche Mission

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft recently launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A in Florida on a first-of-its-kind mission for the agency.

Its mission is to journey to a unique metal-rich asteroid, also named Psyche, which orbits the Sun between MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Mars and JupiterJupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Jupiter. This asteroid is believed to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, offering insights into the building blocks of planet formation. The spacecraft is designed to study the asteroid’s composition, topography, and magnetic properties, among other things. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the history of our solar system, the evolution of planets, and the metallic cores of terrestrial bodies.

Let’s look at some facts and figures that make the Psyche mission unique: