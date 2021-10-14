‘Father of the Xbox’ Seamus Blackley issues Twitter apology to AMD over last-minute switch to Intel CPUs

Analysis Apple, besieged by regulators and rivals challenging its exclusive control over its iOS App Store, has published a 31-page defense of its ostensibly benevolent monopoly that warns of disastrous consequences if Cupertino is forced to allow competition.

“[S]ome are demanding that Apple support the distribution of apps outside of the App Store, through direct downloads or third-party app stores, a process also referred to as ‘sideloading,'” Apple says in its treatise, “Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps, A threat analysis of sideloading.” [PDF]

“Supporting sideloading through direct downloads and third-party app stores would cripple the privacy and security protections that have made iPhone so secure, and expose users to serious security risks.”