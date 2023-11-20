Fenice Energy unveils microinverters for high-power solar panels

From pv magazine India

Chennai-based Fenice Energy has unveiled new microinverters for residential and commercial solar installations.

The XT36 3-phase microinverter for commercial PV installations provides an output of up to 3,600 VA. A single unit connects to eight high-power modules.

With a maximum input current of 20A, the XT36 is designed to match solar modules with power output from 315 Wp to 670 Wp+. The peak efficiency is 97%, and the nominal MPPT efficiency is 99.9%.

Reactive power control allows better management of photovoltaic power spikes in the grid. The XT36 measures 359 mm x 273 mm x 56 mm and weighs 7 kg.

The YS18 single-phase microinverter for residential solar installations provides an AC output power of up to 1,800 VA. It connects to four solar power modules (2×2 in series). With a maximum input current of 20 A, it is also engineered to match modules up to 670 Wp+.

The peak efficiency is 97%, and the nominal MPPT efficiency is 99.5%. The YS18 measures 284 mm x 234 mm x 50.2 mm and weighs 4.3 kg.

The components in both XT36 and YS18 micro-inverters are encapsulated with silicone to reduce stress on electronics, facilitate thermal dissipation, enhance waterproof properties, and ensure maximum reliability of the system.