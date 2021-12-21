Fintech startup LiveFlow raises $3.5M Seed to automate financial data flows

Fintech startup LiveFlow has raised a $3.5M Seed round which was led by Moonfire Ventures with backing from Y Combinator, Seedcamp and WndrCo. Also participating was Victor Jacobsson, co-founder of Klarna; Bradley Horowitz, former VP Product at Google; Oliver Jung, former VP International Expansion at AirBnB, Phillip Chambers, Peakon founder & CEO, and others.

LiveFlow allows companies to sync real-time data from their accounting services, banks, and payment platforms into their custom reports, thereby automating workflows, consolidating company accounts, and allowing more company-wide collaboration.

Founded almost a year ago by CEO Lasse Kalkar and COO Anita Koimur (ex-Revolut), and CTO Evan O’Brien (ex-Web Summit), LiveFlow has most of its customers in the US, such as accounting firms like Ascent CFO, CFO Minded and TinyCFO – as well as a handful of startups from Y Combinator.

Lasse Kalkar, co-founder and CEO, LiveFlow said: “In my previous companies, I felt the frustration of manually pulling together financial reports. That’s where the idea for LiveFlow came from.”

Mattias Ljungman, founder and managing partner at Moonfire Ventures said: “LiveFlow provides a critical service by automating and streamlining the reporting process, giving businesses the visibility and real-time information they need to better manage their business.”