Fire Alarm Triggered After Artemis I Rocket Rolled Back in Advance of Hurricane Ian

On Monday, NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA Artemis I managers decided to roll back the Moon rocket based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian not showing improving expected conditions for the Kennedy area in Florida. At 11:21 p.m. EDT that night, the Artemis I Moon rocket left launch pad 39B atop the crawler-transporter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian and began its 4-mile trek to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. EDT on Tuesday morning, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLSNASA's Space Launch System (SLS) will be the most powerful rocket they've ever built. As part of NASA's deep space exploration plans, it will launch astronauts on missions to an asteroid and eventually to Mars. As the SLS evolves, the launch vehicle will to be upgraded with more powerful versions. Eventually, the SLS will have the lift capability of 130 metric tons, opening new possibilities for missions to places like Saturn and Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission were secured inside the VAB after completing the four-mile journey from Launch Pad 39B.

A short time later, at approximately 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, a fire alarm was triggered in the VAB. The notification came when an arc flash event occurred at a connector on an electrical panel in High Bay 3. A spark landed on a rope marking the boundary of the work area. As the rope began to smolder, workers pulled the alarm, and employees evacuated the building safely.

The incident occurred on the third floor of F-tower at the Mobile Launcher power connection. After technicians shut down power to the panel, the center’s emergency responders declared the VAB safe for employees to return to work. There were no reported injuries, and neither the Artemis I rocket nor the spacecraft was at risk. Engineers and technicians are evaluating the cause.

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring sustained tropical storm force winds to Kennedy as early as Wednesday evening. After the storm has passed, teams will conduct inspections to determine impacts at the center and establish a forward plan for the next launch attempt, including replacing the core stage flight termination system batteries and retesting the system to ensure it can terminate the flight if necessary for public safety in the event of an emergency during launch.