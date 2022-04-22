First milestone for solar carport at Disneyland Paris

From pv magazine France

Disneyland Paris has revealed that a third of its 17 MW solar carport project, to be built in stages through 2023, has now been put into operation.



The array is being constructed by French developer Urbasolar. So far, around 46,000 photovoltaic panels out of the 86,000 planned have been deployed. This operating unit covers more than 7,000 parking spaces and produces 10 GWh of solar electricity per year.

The array is expected to generate 31 GWh of electricity per year upon completion and will produce enough renewable energy to supply around 17% of the park’s current electricity consumption. Upon completion, part of the installation will light up at night in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head, visible from above.

The plant will also protect visitors’ vehicles from the weather. Construction, which started last July, will be completed in 2023.

Geothermal energy is already supplying electricity to the theme park via a power station located at Villages Nature Paris. It transforms the heat and steam naturally present in the ground to cover the heating needs of Disney Parks and the Disneyland Hotel.