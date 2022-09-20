First Solar secure 600 MW order for ‘made-in-India’ PV modules

From pv magazine India

US-based First Solar has signed an agreement to supply 600 MW (DC) of its thin-film PV modules to Indian developer Azure Power Global.

The deal is the first for modules produced at First Solar’s new manufacturing facility in India. Under the terms of the agreement, First Solar should deliver its Series 7 modules between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the end of 2025.



“Having a long-term agreement with global solar modules technology leaders like First Solar is key to de-risking our supply side with the latest technology available in the market,” said Rupesh Agarwal, acting chief executive officer, Azure Power.

First Solar expects its Indian vertically integrated facility, located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, to start production in the second half of 2023. The factory is planned to have an annual capacity of 3.3 GW and to produce an India-optimized version of the company’s Series 7 modules.

“Our relationship with Azure Power goes back over a decade and we are pleased that it is the launch customer for a product that has not only been designed for India, but made in India, for India,” said Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer, First Solar.