Fischer Commercial presents air source heat pumps for residential applications

Fischer Commercial, a UK-based heating specialist, has introduced the Airys Compact/Plus, a residential air source heat pump designed to provide domestic hot water, heating, and cooling within a single unit. The new product includes standard features such as a built-in circulating pump, an expansion tank, and a safety valve.
“We produce the new heat pump at our factory in Guadalajara, near Madrid, in Spain,” the company’s head of operations, Adam Clarke, told pv magazine. “This is a monobloc heat pump, which means you don’t have to be an F-Gas certified installer to install it. The system can be scaled by stacking more units together to provide higher capacities.”
The new heat pumps come in seven versions, offering cooling capacities ranging from 4.33 kW to 11.50 kW and power inputs ranging from 1.37 kW to 3.58 kW. The smallest model, ACP04, has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.56 and weighs 61 kg, while the largest, ACP14T, boasts a SCOP of 4.85 and weighs 136 kg. All versions have a maximum operating pressure of 6 bar and use R32 as the refrigerant.
Users in need of greater hot water capacity during high-demand periods can add the EH200BT50 module to the heat pump. This module enables the generation of domestic hot water and its storage in two independent tanks.
Popular content
The manufacturer said the unit is designed to optimize performance while minimizing space and weight, providing exceptional comfort and convenience.
Fischer Commercial, based in Leicester, England, operates two heating system factories in Germany and Spain and serves all European markets.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine