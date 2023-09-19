Fitbit overhauls its app with visual refresh and simplified user experience

Google announced that its redesigned Fitbit app — which features a new three-tab structure for easier access to curated health and fitness content, easily glanceable stats and more — is rolling out to users starting today.

As previously revealed last month, Google says the app’s refreshed design makes it easier to use thanks to the new tabs: “Today,” “Coach” and “You.” While the “Today” tab already existed, it now gives users access to stats like today’s steps, stress management, sleep score, zone minutes and activity. Users can customize what stats they see by tapping edit at the top of the tab, allowing them to focus on their personal goals.

The “Coach” tab acts as a content hub for users to filter workouts based on workout type, duration, required equipment, instructor and more. Plus, Fitbit Premium members can now unlock more content like HIIT and dance cardio classes.

The Charts section now breaks down metrics and highlight patterns for users to better understand health and wellness data. For instance, users can tap on the “Active Zone Minutes” metric to learn what your active rate zone is, which is based on your resting heart rate and age.

Meanwhile, the “You” tab lets users set their goals for the number of steps, the amount of activity and sleep while also including features like achievements and community. Fitbit also increased the accuracy of its step count tracker thanks to improved communication with phone sensors, according to the company.

The new app also allows users to log information without wearing a Fitbit device or Google Pixel Watch.