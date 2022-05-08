Five Foods That Are Better for You When Cooked  

Some people choose to follow a raw food vegan diet. They do this because they believe eating food in its natural state has several health benefits. For example, vegan raw food diet fans say it is easier to lose excess weight, and that they have extra energy. However, not every vegan-friendly food is better for you in its raw state. Here are five vegan foods that are healthier when you cook them:

Tomatoes

Do you love fresh raw tomatoes in your salad bowls? If so, you are not alone. Many people love raw tomatoes. Of course, raw tomatoes are great for your health. They contain vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, potassium, and phosphorous. Yet tomatoes are even better for you when you cook them. Cooking a tomato increases its antioxidant properties. Once cooked, a tomato has higher levels of a phytochemical called lycopene. Lycopene makes tomatoes red and improves the health of your heart. It can also lower your risk for certain types of cancer.

Are you wondering about the most delicious way to cook tomatoes? If you are, then consider roasting vine tomatoes with balsamic vinegar, garlic, thyme, black pepper, and olive oil.

Mushrooms

Raw mushrooms may taste great in salads, but you should probably avoid them. Raw mushrooms contain agaritine, which is a carcinogen. It is also impossible for your body to digest raw mushrooms. Because you cannot digest raw mushrooms, you will not get any nutritional benefits from eating them.

Cooked mushrooms contain many nutrients. These include protein, carbohydrates, calcium, selenium, zinc, choline, vitamin D, fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, and several B vitamins, including folate.

To make your cooked mushrooms taste gorgeous, consider sautéing them in garlic-infused olive oil or butter.

Bell Peppers

Bell peppers contain carotenoids, which are a powerful type of antioxidant. Bell peppers gain nutritional value when you cook them. Cooking a pepper will break down its cell walls, making the carotenoids inside easier for your body to absorb. However, try to avoid overcooking peppers. Cooking a pepper for too long will remove some of its vitamin C content.

To get the maximum possible nutrition from peppers, try lightly cooking them in a stir fry. Ideally, they should still be slightly crunchy rather than soft and overcooked.

Carrots

There is a strong link between antioxidants and longevity. They can help protect the body against various types of cancer.

Carrots are full of antioxidants. Therefore, nutritionists often recommend eating them. When you cook a carrot, the antioxidant levels increase significantly. However, a carrot contains less vitamin C once you cook it. If you are eating carrots for extra antioxidants, cook them. If you want to boost your vitamin C levels, eat them raw in a salad or coleslaw.

Do you prefer to cook your carrots? If you do, try glazing carrots in honey before roasting them in the oven. You can also add carrots to an assortment of comforting hot soups and stews.

Spinach

Spinach contains vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, iron, folate, and potassium. Because it is so rich in nutrients, nutritionists call spinach a superfood. Spinach leaves taste great in a salad or as part of a sandwich. However, you will get more nutritional value from spinach by cooking it. For instance, cooking spinach increased its iron content significantly.

Spinach tastes delicious when you sauté it. It is also tasty in spinach pasta or mixed into pancakes. If you wish to have a treat, try using spinach to make a Greek vegetarian pastry called spanakopita. For further inspiration, look for spinach recipes online.

Get The Most Out of Your Food

Now you know more about five foods that have extra nutritional value when cooked. All that remains is for you to try out some of the yummy recipes mentioned in this article to satisfy your appetite and improve your health.

Now read about Five Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw.