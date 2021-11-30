Flexible 200 W solar module for boats, caravans

Offered by German provider Green Akku, the module is only 2mm thick and has a weight of between 1.45 and 3.63kg, depending on size. It can can be bent up to 50 degrees.

From pv magazine Germany

Green Akku, a German provider of solar modules for application on balconies, is offering a flexible solar module for use in boats, mobile homes and caravans.

The Sphere panel is available with wattages of 70, 110, 150 and 200 W. It has a thickness of just 2mm and can be bent up to 50 degrees, which makes it suitable for round or curved shapes in boat and vehicle construction. The panel is also built with translucent teflon ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) industrial coating that the manufacturer says ensures a very high level of scratch resistance and weather resistance.

According to the provider, monocrystalline five-busbar, 23%-efficient solar cells are used in the module, some of which are Sunpower-branded.

The weight of the modules is between 1.45 and 3.63 kilograms, depending on size, and they are suitable for a temperature range between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius.

The solar modules with conventional monocrystalline cells are designed for a maximum system voltage of 600 volts, while the modules with Sunpower cells are 45 volts, according to the data sheet. The dimensions of the modules vary between 745x540x2mm and 1,460x700x2mm.

Each module is designed to plug in with two, 90cm long MC4 solar cables (+/-), which can easily be laid through small openings and roof ducts, Green Akku explains. The modules are provided with a 25-year performance guarantee on 80% of the nominal output, and a five-year product guarantee.

Green Akku is currently offering the solar modules in Germany at a promotional price. The 70 watt module currently costs €150 instead of €177. The powerful, flexible solar modules with 200 watts of power with Sunpower solar cells cost €399 instead of €469. There is also a complete “mobilPV” photovoltaic system especially for campers, caravans and boats. It contains a 110 watt solar module, an MPPT solar charge controller with integrated Bluetooth function, mounting material and cabling. This package is available online for €335 instead of €380.