Flexible solar panels made in Israel for Amazon’s facility in France

Each module unit measures 2,040×6,130mm and weighs in at 3kg/m².

Israeli flexible solar module manufacturer Apollo Power has announced it will provide its products for a 450kW rooftop PV system that US-based e-commerce group Amazon wants to build at one of its facilities in France, where it will also test a 50m2 walkable solar array built with the same panels.

The €750,000 project is expected to be carried out in the fourth quarter of this year, Apollo said in a statement.

The manufacturer said that each of its module units has a size of 2,040×6,130mm and weighs in at 3kg/m². It also explained that the panels are equipped with sliding beads for easy installation and that the system requires minimal assembly, depending on the roof type. Furthermore, the modules lay flat on the roof surface, making them wind resistant.

The first solar array built by Apollo Power.

Apollo’s first roof project, a 120kW system built in Israel, was installed during November 2021.

“This order from Amazon is an important milestone in realizing Apollo Power’s vision,” the latter company’s CEO, Oded Rosenberg, said. “Our solution is designed to allow the exploitation of commercial and logistics spaces that cannot support the weight of glass solar panels and that require, instead, a light and flexible solution. At the same time, we are making progress in the construction of a new production plant which will expand our manufacturing capacity by 20 [times].”

The Israeli company was founded in 2014 and is currently based in Yokneam, in the northern part of the country.