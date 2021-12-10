Floating PV mounting structure for harsh climatic conditions

Developed by Chinese specialist Mibet, the floating PV structure can reportedly endure wind and snow loads of up to 42m/s and 1KN/㎡, respectively, in all water environments. It was recently deployed in Poland, at a location where temperatures may reach as low as 40 degrees Celsius.

“We have many other floating projects in Europe and we recently provided the structures for a large system in Poland,” a company’s spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that in the chosen location the minimum temperature may reach as low as 40 degrees Celsius and the snow period lasts for a long time.

The floating system built in Poland.

The facility was built using the company’s MRac G4N mounting structure that, in its basic version, can host solar panels placed in two rows. “According to the local conditions and customer requirements, we can provide multi-layouts, including one module-row design, double-row architecture, as well as symmetrical and multiple rows,” the spokesperson said.

The symmetrical facing array is said to be the preferred option to increase a PV project’s installed capacity and maximize energy yield.

The system is suitable to incorporate solar panels with wafer sizes of 182 mm and 210 mm and with a tilt angle of 5 to 15 degrees.



The structure is comprised of High-density polyethylene (HDPE), a material that, the company claims, makes it resistant enough to operate without issues during the 25-year solar plant lifetime. The product comes with a 10-year product warranty and is offered with fixing kits to embed the cables and inverters.



The company usually recommends that project developers use anchor points under the water, but anchor points on the waterfront may also be used. “These floating structures are suitable for water surfaces like ponds, rivers, reservoirs, and also for off-shore PV applications,” the spokesperson said.

The system is currently being produced by the company at its facility in Xiamen with a capacity of up to 50 MW per month. The technology passed the Hunt Water Absorption Test, Anti-Aging Test, and Anti-UV Test, according to the manufacturer.