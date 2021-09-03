Foldable solar panel for disaster prevention

The PowerSolar 3-Port 100W panel.

Anker Japan Co., Ltd., a unit of Chinese electronics company Anker, has launched a foldable solar panel that can be used to repower mobile phones and other electronic devices on the occasion of Japan’s Disaster Prevention Day, which commemorates the Great Kanto Earthquake that hit the Kanto region in eastern Japan, including Tokyo, on the same day in 1923.



The off-grid PowerSolar 3-Port 100W panel can be used exclusively with the company’s portable PowerHouse II 300, 400 and 800 power stations and is able to charge up to three smartphones and tablets at the same time.

According to the manufacturer, the monocrystalline panel has a power output of 100 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.5%. It weighs in at 5 kg and, when it is unfolded, measures 1446 x 525 x 45 mm. It has a foldable design with a four-panel structure and can be stored compactly reaching a size of 525 x 470 x 85 mm

The product also features an open-circuit voltage of 18 V, a short-circuit current of 5.55 A and incorporates a Suncast module that indicates the best height and tilt angle it must have to ensure optimal yield, Anker said. It is not only ideal for disaster prevention purposes but also for outdoor leisure, the manufacturer added.

The panel has been available for sale since the beginning of this month at a cost of ¥29,800 ($270.9).