For Star Wars Day, Disney+ releases a new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer

Star War nerds will be happy to know that Disney+ just released its brand-new trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” to kick off Star Wars Day (aka May the Fourth). The six-episode, highly anticipated, limited series will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, May 27. Typical to Disney+’s release schedule, fans will have to wait weekly to stream each episode until the finale on June 22. They will be released every Wednesday.

Plus, since the show is delayed two days behind schedule, with an original release date of May 25, Ewan McGregor, who plays the focus of the series, promised viewers that the first two episodes would premiere together.

Directed by Deborah Chow, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” takes place a decade after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where the Jedi Master (McGregor) is betrayed by his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. McGregor will reprise his role along with Hayden Christensen, who played Darth Vader in the prequel films. Also starring is Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Kumail Nanjiandi, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Rupert Friend, and Simone Kessell.

