Forethought AI’s CEO explains the pitch deck that won Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018

TechCrunch Live records weekly, live, each Wednesday at 3:00pm EDT / 12:00pm PDT.
Forethought AI won Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018. Since then, the company raised two rounds of funding and is now a leader in human-centric artificial intelligence. During this live event, Dean Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Forethought, and Vanessa Larco, NEA partner and Forethought board observer, talked through the company’s early days. The two talked in depth about how Forethought launched its AI-based service amid stiff competition and a booming tech industry.
Nicholas shared the pitch deck that helped the company win Startup Battlefield. He admits: the deck’s design isn’t pretty, but it worked in part because of several key slides around traction and partners.
Past TechCrunch Live events
Mobility marketplaces and brake repair with Mike Ghaffary (Canvas Ventures) + Walker Drewett (NuBrakes)
Walker Drewett founded NuBrakes in May 2019. According to Mike Ghaffary, GP at Canvas Ventures, Drewett is building a high-growth business powered by a marketplace model, which is why Ghaffary led the company’s Series A. The product is simple: On-demand vehicle brake repair services. Join this episode to hear how Drewett raised capital and built NuBrakes on the learnings from his previous startup, NuWash (it’s on-demand car washes, of course).
Subscribe
Funding radical startups addressing climate change with Natel Energy and Breakthrough Energy Ventures
Gia Schneider raised $65 million on the road to unlock distributed hydro resources. In July 2021 Libby Wayman from Breakthrough Energy Ventures led Natel Energy’s $20 million Series B, and on June 8, 2022, the two industry leaders are speaking on TechCrunch Live. We’ll take a look at Natel Energy’s early pitch deck, and hear how Scneider won over Wayman’s firm. This episode comes ahead of TechCrunch’s inaugural in-person event: TechCrunch Sessions: Climate.
Subscribe
source: TechCrunch