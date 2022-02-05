Forrester: Artificial intelligence may be used to enhance enterprise creativity

As artificial intelligence and its capabilities continue to expand, AI may be able to broaden creativity for companies moving forward. Forrester found in a recent study that AI tools available to technology executives will assist with overcoming digital repetition and that AI can help empower more unconventional thinking. In addition, AI can help power a cooperative mindset for a team and make for better collaboration.

“This is less about the technology and more about the way the use of the technology facilitates collaboration by breaking silos and enabling different roles to work together on a common goal,” said Diego Lo Giudice, Forrester’s vice president and principal analyst. “Like with agile, identifying AI opportunities and building AI solutions requires various disparate stakeholders and roles like data scientists, business domain experts, designers, developers and testers to sit around the table, brainstorm and let the creative ideas flow. In breaking the traditional siloed enterprise structures, the various stakeholders and roles are forced to work together on common objectives.”

Benefits of AI in creative spaces

To assist with this push for better collaboration and more ingenuity in the enterprise space, AI can help stimulate out-of-the-box thinking by providing its users with more data, allowing them to identify potentially unrecognizable patterns, while also finding additional opportunities to help inspire creativity. Three-dimensional visualizations of this data can also amplify the creativity of marketers and developers looking to make decisions based on the AI’s findings as well. The more advanced the AI working with this data is, the more opportunities and patterns it will be able to recognize in the sea of information available.

As this data is sorted through, many teams and collaborative groups are searching for better ways to act on these findings. When AI is integrated into applications and assists with automating operational processes for companies, teams can benefit from the increased productivity as each member of the team is working from the same information. By the same token, this automation can remove any time-consuming tasks that provide little to no value when trying to accomplish goals and meet deadlines. This automation additionally can process lead times faster and eliminate errors from the work.

Organizations are also using AI at an increased rate in IT operational processes for development, testing and maintenance, which allows IT professionals to deliver better quality work in a shorter amount of time. AI can run debugging programs, maximizing the ability to find potential errors and eliminating them and optimizing the delivery process of the work. Companies are also finding that AI is assisting with producing unprecedented new predictive models, allowing organizations and their users new ways of preparing for potentially unforeseen outcomes.

Integrating enterprise creativity with AI

To help unleash creativity using AI programs at scale, it is first recommended that AI-based tools become more widely available to the workforce at large. This will allow workers more opportunities to take advantage of the features and capabilities offered by the AI. Companies have recently offered employees AI and machine learning tools that may enhance their design creativity. One example is Cinderella, a 3D data visualization engine that allows users to interact with data using perception and symmetry detection.

Users’ creative problem-solving capabilities can also be enhanced through the use of AI bots or AI-infused digital twins. These tools allow users the most uncomplicated ways to achieve a goal or complete a task, allowing employees to spend more time focusing on items that need more thought and care put into them.

“The cloud is democratizing the use of internet-based AI services, products and the huge amount of data sources that often AI models crunch to provide insights to humans and augment their ingenuity. 5G has enabled new cloud technologies, like edge, to push more AI power to mobile and IoT (Internet of Things) devices to everybody,” Lo Giudice said. “More sophisticated AI-infused applications and solutions built by companies for their employees or their end users are more accessible to anybody who owns a mobile phone with a connected service to the cloud. Complex prediction models for disaster prevention, drone-based services that help save and cure agriculture fields with drones equipped with vision, connected cars to cloud would not be the type of applications everybody could access or buy without AI and the cloud.”

According to Forrester’s findings, the most important way to integrate AI and machine learning into the enterprise creativity space is to focus on effectiveness and stop measuring efficiency. By focusing on the outcomes rather than time put into achieving these outcomes, this can help gauge the results of a business and the impact of creativity on the project.