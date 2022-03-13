Founders: Connect with influential movers and shippers at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

If you’re itching to get your game-changing product out of the garage, onto the streets or into customers’ driveways, we not-so-humbly suggest that you do whatever it takes to attend TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 in San Mateo, California on May 18-19. It’s your chance to meet, mingle and network with mobility’s movers, shakers, shippers and unicorn makers under one roof at the spacious San Mateo County Event Center.

Who’s at the top of your must-meet list? Whether it’s top VCs, cutting-edge mobility companies, government policy makers, visionary engineers or tech journalists — to score coveted media exposure — you’ll find that and more waiting for you in two action-packed days at TC Mobility.

Hot tip No. 1: Early-bird savings are in play — for a limited time. Buy your pass now, before prices increase, and you’ll keep $300 in your wallet. Sweet, sweet savings.

Your all-access pass includes panel discussions, 1:1 interviews, breakout sessions and networking, plus access to our indoor AND outdoor expo area — where you’ll find dozens of innovative early-stage startups demoing their latest and greatest. More on that in a moment. You’ll also have access to our day of online content on May 20. Oh, plus videos on-demand following the live event.

Hot tip No. 2: If you want to place your mobility tech directly in the path of thousands of attendees — we’re talking potential investors, customers and influential tech titans — grab an Early-Stage Startup Demo Package. Don’t wait. The early-bird special saves you $200. You’ll get four passes with full access to the event, both in-person and virtually, the ability to demo on-site on May 18 and 19, and the ability to pitch during the online event on May 20.

Okay, let’s go back to the expo area. The huge indoor space expands into the great outdoors. You’ll find demos spanning the range of mobility tech, including the latest in scooters, e-bikes, EVs and autonomous vehicles. Test drive to your heart’s content or snag a Startup Demo Package and showcase your mobile marvel in our outdoor playground.

Take it from Jens Lehmann, technical lead and product manager, SAP, who had this to say about our last in-person mobility event back in 2019 (thanks a bunch, pandemic): “The most surprising aspect of TC Sessions: Mobility was just how much fun I had while learning. I can’t emphasize that enough. I got to drive the latest and greatest electric scooters, and I rode around in a VR/AR-enhanced car. That was pretty cool.”

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place live and in-person on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, and a day of online content on May 20. Buy your early-bird pass or demo package, save money and get ready to connect with the influential people you need to drive your business forward.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.