Founders should be honest about their failures according to Forage CEO

This week Darrell and Jordan talked with Justin Intal from Forage on Found Live. He talks about how profound struggles in her personal life motivated him to create a way for online grocers to accept EBT and SNAP benefits. He also talked about the importance of vulnerability and transparency as a CEO. Each failure is learning, so he is not about hiding his past failed companies or ideas–in fact, he has them written out on his Linkedin.

