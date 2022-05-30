 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fragments of a Dying Comet Might Put On a Spectacular Show – Or Pass By Without a Trace

By Crystal Jones on May 30, 2022

The 1833 Leonid Meteor storm, as seen over Niagara Falls. Credit: Edmund Weiß (1888)

As Earth orbits the Sun, it plows through dust and debris left behind by comets and asteroids. That debris gives birth to meteor showers – which can be one of nature’s most spectacular displays.

Most meteor showers are predictable, recurring each year when the Earth traverses a particular trail of debris.

On occasion, however, Earth runs through a particularly narrow, dense clump of debris. This results in a meteor storm, sending thousands of shooting stars streaking across the sky each hour.

Crystal Jones
