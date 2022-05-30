Fragments of a Dying Comet Might Put On a Spectacular Show – Or Pass By Without a Trace

As Earth orbits the Sun, it plows through dust and debris left behind by comets and asteroids. That debris gives birth to meteor showers – which can be one of nature’s most spectacular displays.
Most meteor showers are predictable, recurring each year when the Earth traverses a particular trail of debris.
On occasion, however, Earth runs through a particularly narrow, dense clump of debris. This results in a meteor storm, sending thousands of shooting stars streaking across the sky each hour.
Source: SciTechDaily
