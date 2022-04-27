 Press "Enter" to skip to content

France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of $0.08527/kWh

By Peter Moore on April 27, 2022

The French authorities have allocated 122.1 MW of solar power in the country’s latest procurement exercise for commercial and industrial PV.

France reached a cumulative PV capacity of 13 GW at the end of December.
Image: 9397902/Pixabay

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of its second round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with generation capacities exceeding 500 kW.

The French authorities allocated 122.1 MW of solar power through the procurement exercise across 38 projects at an average final price of €0.08527/kWh. For comparison, in the first tender the allocated capacity was 157 MW with an average final price of €0.08312/kWh.

The biggest project is a 10.36 MW rooftop power plant in the northeastern department of Haut-Rhin, planned by Urbasolar. It is followed by a 10.15 MW Fruehauf project planned by SPV PV19 in Yonne. In geographical terms, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur won nine projects, just ahead of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes with eight projects.

In the last procurement exercise of the previous scheme, the final average price was €87.23/MWh.

