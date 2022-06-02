France deployed 484 MW of PV in Q1

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 484 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in the January-March period, from 736 MW in the same period a year earlier.

Installations above 250 kW in size accounted for about 47% of the new solar capacity. Installations below 9 kW in size represented 86% of the number of the newly connected units and 13% of all new capacity.

France reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 14.6 GW at the end of March, with 13.8 GW of the total on the French mainland. The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests has increased by 16% since the start of the year to 13.4 GW, including 2.9 GW with signed connection agreements.

In the first quarter of the year, solar production stood at 3.2 TWh, from 2.4 TWh during the same period in 2021. Solar generation accounts for 2.2% of French electricity consumption, down from 3.7% a year earlier.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur accounted for 65% of the newly connected power in the first quarter. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing 66% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of March.