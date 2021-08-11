France launches multiple solar tenders

From pv magazine France

France’s energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l’Énergie (CRE), has released the bidding terms of five more tenders for the development of solar and other renewable energy projects. The tenders are part of a new procurement program under the country’s latest energy strategy, the so-called PPE2.

A first procurement exercise intends to select individual and community self-consumption solar projects ranging from 500 kW to 10 MW in size installed within a single building, and community projects with capacity between 500 kW and 3 MW that are spread across several buildings. The deadline to submit the project proposals is November 21 and the total capacity to be allocated may not exceed 100 MW. Another 13 tenders of this kind will be issued through 2026.

A second tender has been announced for ground-mounted solar plants with a total capacity of 700 MW. Developers will have time until December 23 to submit their offers. Another nine exercises of this kind will be held over the next year through 2026, each with a total capacity of 925 MW.

The third tender series will select wind, solar, and hydropower projects in continental France through a first technology-neutral exercise. The submission deadline has been set for December 23 and both rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems will be eligible to participate. Another five tenders of this kind are planned each year through 2026, each with a capacity of 500 MW.

Innovative PV technologies deployed without storage will comprise the fourth tender, which is expected to award 140 MW of projects. The deadline to submit applications is October 26. Another five tenders with the same capacity are planned through 2026. For each procurement exercise, 60 MW will be allocated for ground-mounted facilities and 80 MW for rooftop projects.

The final tender is for PV projects exceeding 500 kW in size deployed on greenhouses or carports. For this exercise, for which total capacity of 50 MW has been allocated, developers will have until October 22 to present their offers. Another five tenders with the same installed power will be held each year through 2026.