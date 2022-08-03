France publishes new FITs for PV systems up to 500 kW

France hit a cumulative PV capacity of 13 GW at the end of December.

France’s energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l’Énergie (CRE), has released feed-in tariffs (FITs) for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the third quarter of 2022.

The FITs were previously lowered quarter by quarter, according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. This quarter, however, the tariffs were increased for all PV system categories, as in the second quarter.

The new tariffs range from €0.1951 ($0.1984)/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1068/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW. Different tariffs are applied depending on the project size and location, which can be either on the French mainland, Corsica, or in the nation’s overseas territories.

The French government raised the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW in October. In order to boost development in the rooftop segment, the government also decided to reduce the degression rates planned for the feed-in tariffs.