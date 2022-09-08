France surpasses 15 GW of installed solar power

France’s installed PV capacity growth since 2012

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition has published new solar and wind statistics for the first six months of 2022. The figures show that the country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 15.1 GW at the end of June, with 14.5 GW of the total located in mainland France.

The ministry said new PV systems with a combined capacity of 1,098 MW were connected to the French grid in the first half of the year, from 1,534 MW a year earlier. About 607 MW of the total was deployed in the first quarter and 491 MW in the second quarter.

Installations above 250 kW account for around 51% of the newly installed capacity. Installations below 9 kW in size represent 13% of the newly installed capacity. In the first half of the year, solar production reached 9.6 TWh, up 32% from the same period in 2021.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur accounted for 65% of all new capacity additions in the first six months of the year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing 66% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of June.