France to offer 2.3 GW of solar in tenders in June

By Peter Moore on April 12, 2023

The French government has announced the launch of a tender for 1.5 GW of ground-mounted PV and another tender for 800 MW of rooftop capacity, in order to compensate for the high failure rate of the third round of tenders for large-scale PV plants.

An Albioma solar plant in France
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/IMG_8480-1-1536×1024-1-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/IMG_8480-1-1536×1024-1-1200×800.jpg”>

An Albioma solar plant in France

Image: Albioma

From pv magazine France

The French government will launch two new tenders to allocate 2.3 GW of solar capacity in June, according to two French renewable energy associations – Syndicat des énergies renouvelables (SER) and Enerplan. In a joint statement, the two trade groups said they welcome the government’s decision to launch the additional tender round.

The authorities said that the capacity will be split into a 1.5 GW procurement exercise for ground-mounted projects and an 800 MW tender for rooftop installations. The new capacity will compensate for the high failure rate of the previous tender round for large-scale solar plants, which only had seven winners, for an allocated total of 115 MW. The tender concluded with an average final price of €82.23 ($89.73)/MWh.

Earlier tenders, for both ground-mounted and rooftop projects, were also significantly undersubscribed.

The two associations said the next tender session will support the development of the solar sector.

“[This] will make it possible to emerge from the failure of the [last] tender,” said Daniel Bour, the chairman of Enerplan.

