France’s tender for utility scale solar concludes with final average price of $0.06475/kWh

France reached an installed PV capacity of 11.5 GW at the end of March.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/la-defense-514282_1920-600×450.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/la-defense-514282_1920-1200×900.jpg”>

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the tenth and final round of the CRE4 tender scheme for ground-mounted solar installations.

A total of 80 projects, totaling 636.7 MW, were selected by the French authorities, which hoped to allocate 700 MW through the procurement exercise.

The tender concluded with an average final price of €0.05665/kWh ($0.06475), which is 3% lower than that of the previous tender of the same kind, which had recorded an increase in the average price of 4.7%.

For the category of projects exceeding 5 MW in size, which secured a capacity of 440.4 MW, the average final price was €0.05232/kWh. The most powerful plant will be built by French developer Neoen, in Romilly, in the Aube department, with a capacity of 42.79 MW. It will rehabilitate an old military airfield. It is followed in size by the Fontenet 3 plant, in the Charente-Maritime department – under development by Saintonge Energies, a subsidiary of BayWa r.e. France – with a power of 40.06 MW.

Popular content

For the category of installations between 500 kW and 5 MW, the final average price was €0.06340/kWh and the allocated capacity reached 112.35 MW.

For installations on car park shades, the average final price was €0.08229/kWh and the assigned capacity was 35.14 MW. Among the largest projects, Neoen will build a 6.7 MWp photovoltaic power plant project in the parking lot at Metz-Nancy-Lorraine (Moselle) airport. Apex will build a 5.83 MW car park shade in the Bas-Rhin department of Alsace, and Urbasolar will install a 5.28 MW carport.