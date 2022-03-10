France’s tender for utility scale solar concludes with final average price of $0.06499/kWh

Q Energy France (formerly RES) won four projects, totaling 37.7MW, in the tender.

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the first round of the new CRE4 tender scheme for ground-mounted solar installations.

A total of 71 projects, totaling 704.9MW, were selected by the French authorities, which hoped to allocate 700MW through the procurement exercise.

The tender concluded with an average final price of €0.05884/kWh ($0.06499), which is 7% lower than that of the previous tender of the same kind, which had recorded a decrease in the average price, of 3%.

For the category of projects exceeding 5MW in size, the average final price was €0.05496/kWh, up slightly from €0.05232/kWh in the previous round.

Some 20 developers were identified by French consultancy Finergreen, including six that secured have less than 10MW of allocated projects. French power utility EDF secured the largest portion, with 112 MW, followed by French independent power producer Neoen, with 93MWp.

The next round of the tender scheme will be held in May and is expected to allocate 925MW of solar power.